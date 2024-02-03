Serbian Actor Cut From ‘White Lotus’ Season 3 After Being Flamed by Ukraine
Serbian actor Milos Biković has exited the third season of The White Lotus on HBO after Ukraine alleged that Biković supports the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Deadline. On Jan. 24, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a video on X that included audio of Biković defending the Russian occupation of Crimea, and making positive remarks about Russia and President Vladimir Putin. The tweet read: “@HBO, is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide & violates international law?” The video did not include any audio of Biković supporting the invasion, and Biković did not denounce Russia's ongoing military campaign after its release. In a statement announcing his departure from the show, which will begin filming soon, Biković wrote that the “targeted campaign” against him was an “external maneuver to influence decisions that can create a disturbing precedent shadowing the essence of artistic freedom.”