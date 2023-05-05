Prez Promises to Disarm Serbia After Second Mass Shooting
TAKING ACTION
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday vowed to carry out an “almost complete disarming” of his country after the Balkan state suffered two mass shootings in two days this week. A teenage student massacred eight children and one adult at a school in Belgrade on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, a man shot eight people dead and wounded another 14 in a village around 37 miles south of the capital as he opened fire from a moving car. Both suspects have been arrested. “We will do an almost complete disarming of Serbia,” Vucic said during a live broadcast in the wake of the latest tragedy. He had earlier called for stricter gun control after the school shooting, proposing a two-year suspension on issuing firearm permits. The country will begin a three-day period of mourning on Friday.