Novak Djokovic Bows Out of Olympics With Epic Temper Tantrum
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, after winning multiple competitions throughout the tennis season, lost his last chance at a medal at the Olympics Saturday. So he proceeded to throw a tantrum. As he began to lose the third-place singles match Saturday, he angrily threw his racket into the stands. Once the loss became final, he broke another one, receiving a warning. The anger crusade didn’t end there: Djokovic withdrew from the mixed doubles citing a “left shoulder injury.” This forced the team to forfeit the match, robbing partner Nina Stojanovic of a chance at a medal and allowing an Australian team to win bronze without even playing. He later cited his own personal fatigue for not playing, despite pushing himself to play in the doubles against his coach’s advice. “Exhaustion, both mental and physical, got to me,” Djokovic said, according to The Wall Street Journal. “It’s unfortunate that in the most important matches I didn’t deliver.” Djokovic is next set to play in the U.S. Open next month.