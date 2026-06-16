Serena and Venus Williams to Reunite for Grand Slam Tournament

An Oregon man was found dead on an Alaskan trail just hours after calling for help. Heath Didier, 49, became lost while hiking on the Deer Mountain Trail in Ketchikan, Alaska, on Sunday night and contacted emergency services to report his dire circumstances. “He reported that he was lost, cold, and not equipped with water, food, proper clothing, or other survival gear,” officials said. The Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad began searching on foot for Didier at 9:37 p.m. but was unable to locate him. Authorities last heard from the hiker at 10:24 p.m. The rescue team found his body the next morning after dispatching a helicopter to his last known location. “An adult male believed to be Didier was found deceased, partially submerged in water at the bottom of a cliff,” Alaska State Troopers said. The team was unable to retrieve the body safely on Monday but planned to return on Tuesday; it is unclear if they have since been able to recover it. The hiker’s cause of death has not been disclosed. The trail Didier attempted is known as the “most difficult” in the region, and authorities warn that the weather on Deer Mountain is “unpredictable and may change rapidly.”
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- 1Hiker Found Dead Just Hours After Calling For HelpFRANTIC CALL“He reported that he was lost, cold, and not equipped with water, food, proper clothing, or other survival gear,” officials said.
- 2Shock as NHL Star Dies Suddenly at 47 ‘CHERISHED’His former team said he had suffered a “brief illness” before his death.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 3Billionaire Couple Plans Lavish Destination WeddingBILLIONAIRE BABYJohn Paulson and Alina de Almeida are getting married in Monaco next June.
- 4NFL Star’s Son Born 7 Months After His Tragic Death‘MY FAVORITE GIFT FROM YOU’The baby’s arrival comes months after the Dallas Cowboys player died by suicide at age 24
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Wind Down Without the GrogginessSLEEP ON ITCBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you fall (and stay) asleep without the next morning fatigue and brain fog.
- 5Oscar Winner Says She Couldn’t Understand When Co-Star SpokeDIFFICULT DIALOGUEThe actress was just starting out when she filmed a 1967 Western with the Hollywood legend.
- 6‘Dallas’ and ‘Peyton Place’ Star Dies at 98ICONIC VILLAINHe played the dastardly oilman Jeremy Wendell on “Dallas” from 1981 to 1989.
- 7Serena and Venus Williams to Reunite for Grand Slam EventDOUBLE TROUBLETheir return to the London-based tennis tournament is a decade in the making.
- 8NFL Star’s Family Hires Lawyers to Investigate His DeathSEEKING ANSWERSThe former San Francisco 49ers player’s brain will also be tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
Shop with ScoutedThis Pelvic Floor Trainer Takes the Guesswork Out of KegelsPELVIC POWERSmile Makers’ Pelvic Partner is designed to make kegels more effective.
- 9Anger as World Cup Team Met by Sniffer Dogs Upon ArrivalWELCOME TO AMERICAA viral video showing the dogs inspecting players’ luggage has fueled accusations of humiliating treatment from the U.S. ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
- 10Taylor Swift Taps Ultra-Private Wedding Planner for Big DayIT’S A (BOUJEE) LOVE STORYTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly tie the knot on July 3 in NYC.
Former NHL player Kyle Calder, 47, has died, his daughter wrote in an Instagram post. “Never in a million years would I have thought his day would come,” the post by Calder’s daughter, Madison, reads. The former forward was drafted in the fifth round of the 1997 NHL draft and played in the league from 1999 to 2010, spending six of those seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. In that time, he appeared in 359 games, scoring 85 goals and 210 points. In a statement released by the NHL Alumni Association, Calder was honored as “not only a respected former NHL player but a cherished teammate, friend, and member of our hockey brotherhood.” Calder’s athletic career extended beyond the NHL; he won a silver medal against Russia with the 1999 Canadian World Junior Team, won a gold medal with the Canadian National Team at the 2003 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship, and placed fourth with the Canadian National Team in 2006. “Thank you for being my biggest fan,” Madison said in her post. “I know you’re skating around in heaven, cheering all of us on from above.” The announcement of his death came with a statement from the Los Angeles Jr. Kings, the team Calder coached, that their coach was dealing with “a brief illness,” but his cause of death is currently unknown.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
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John Paulson and his fiancée, Alina de Almeida, are planning a luxurious overseas wedding as they await the birth of their second child. One of Trump’s earliest supporters, the Paulson & Co. CEO is among the most prominent figures in high finance. The Queens native made it big on Wall Street during the 2008 financial crisis by betting against subprime mortgages, taking home about $8 billion in pay in 2007 and 2008 combined. The couple, who have a 33-year age gap, welcomed their first child, Jacqueline, in 2025. According to Page Six, Paulson, 70, and De Almeida, 37, are planning their destination wedding in Monaco and are expected to have a high-profile guest list. “We chose Monaco because it’s ultra-sophisticated and elegant,” Paulson shared with Page Six. “It’s the creme de la creme of Europe.” The couple is planning their ceremony at Villa La Vigie, located on the luxurious cape of the Monte Carlo Beach, with rooms priced at around $22,000 per night, and the reception at the five-star Hotel de Paris. According to De Almeida, Paulson, who has two adult children with his ex-wife, Jenny Zaharia, “is just a great partner.” She is the founder of the health and wellness brand Effective Lifestyle and has experience working at Columbia and Cornell New York Presbyterian Hospital for her residency and clinical nutrition rotations. “My life is like a dream come true,” the soon-to-be billionaire wife says.
Catalina Mancera has welcomed her first child with late Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland, seven months after the NFL star’s death at age 24. Mancera announced the birth of their son, Makhai, in an emotional Instagram post on Monday. The baby was born on June 11, and Mancera captioned the post, “My favorite gift from you.” The tribute included photos of Makhai’s footprints, images of the newborn holding his mother’s finger, and a onesie featuring a woven image of the baby wearing his dad’s Cowboys number. She also shared a video showing the moment she revealed her pregnancy to Kneeland. The birth comes months after Kneeland died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Nov. 5, 2025. A few days later, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer publicly confirmed that Mancera was pregnant and said the organization would support both her and the unborn child. The team subsequently established the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to provide financial assistance for Mancera and their son. Mancera’s announcement was met with an outpouring of online support, as fans and members of the football community celebrated Makhai’s arrival while remembering Kneeland.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
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Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.
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Oscar-winning actor Sally Field has admitted that she could barely comprehend what Hollywood icon Robert Mitchum was saying to her when the pair appeared in a movie together. In an interview on the Talking Pictures podcast, Field, 79, recounted that one of her first acting roles was in the 1967 Western The Way West. She said she liked to spend time between takes alone, but sometimes Mitchum—the star of classics such as The Night of the Hunter (1955) and the original Cape Fear—would come up to talk to her. “Mitchum would sit with me, and I never could understand a single word he said,” Field said. “I don’t know if he was stoned or what, but I couldn’t string two words together. And I would go, ‘yeah, yeah,’ and [I’d laugh] and pretend I understood what he said.” Despite the lack of clear communication, Field said Mitchum made her feel welcome on set when her film career was just starting out. “The only thing that I understood that he said to me—and then I thought, did I understand that right?—he said, ‘You know, you’re one of us.’ And I went, ‘Well, OK.’” Mitchum died in 1997 at 79.
William Smithers, best known as the villainous Jeremy Wendell in the soap opera Dallas, has died at 98. Details about the date and cause of his death have not been disclosed. Smithers began his career on Broadway but quickly made his way to the big screen with roles in films such as 1956’s Attack, 1972’s Trouble Man, 1973’s Scorpio, and most famously, 1973’s Papillon, where he played Warden Barrot. The Virginia native had a lengthy career in television, starring as Peyton Mill owner David Schuster on ABC’s Peyton Place, the first primetime soap opera, in 1956. He played the dastardly oilman Jeremy Wendell on Dallas from 1981 to 1989, appearing in 50 episodes. Smithers also starred in the CBS drama Executive Suite in 1976, which resulted in a dramatic legal battle. He sued MGM after claiming the studio violated his contract, which stipulated that no more than three people could receive better billing or pay than he did. He alleged that a studio executive threatened to blacklist him if he followed through with the case. Smithers won, and the case is now part of the canon in entertainment law courses.
Serena and Venus Williams to Reunite for Grand Slam Tournament
Legendary tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams are set to compete together at Wimbledon for the first time in a decade. The Williams sisters have just secured wild card entries in the women’s doubles category for the tournament, which starts on July 3. The last time the two competed at Wimbledon, back in 2016, they clinched the Women’s Doubles trophy against the duo Tímea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova, marking their sixth career win at the tournament. “Guess everybody heard the news. I’ve got to change my number,” Serena quipped on Instagram earlier this month about her upcoming return to the sport. The last time Serena and Venus played together was during the 2022 U.S. Open, where they lost in the first round. Serena prepared for her return at a doubles tournament at Queen’s Club in London, where she won the first match before her partner suffered an injury that forced them to withdraw. Venus is also on her way to a comeback after a 16-month break from the sport, returning in July 2025. She lost at the U.S. Open in 2025, but believes better things are on the horizon. “I definitely had a bit of a slow start, but it’s not really a bad thing,” Venus said.
The family of former NFL player Aldon Smith has hired a team of attorneys to investigate the circumstances surrounding his sudden death at the age of 36. In a statement released Tuesday, attorneys Harry Daniels, Bakari Sellers and Wayne Kendall revealed that the former San Francisco 49ers player’s brain has been sent to medical experts in Boston to test for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). CTE is a degenerative brain disease associated with repetitive head injuries, which can only be diagnosed after death. According to Smith’s friend Amir Shirazi, the former NFL player spent part of Saturday delivering pizzas to a homeless shelter. Shirazi told the San Francisco Chronicle that after briefly leaving Smith alone in a vehicle, he returned to find him unresponsive. Since leaving the NFL, Smith had focused on mentoring young athletes through his initiative, “I.M. Loading,” which offered guidance and recovery support. No official cause of death has been determined.
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Training your pelvic floor is a preventative wellness modality that addresses bladder control, posture, core stability, postpartum recovery, and sexual satisfaction. Kegel exercises are a great way to train the pelvic floor. Unfortunately, there’s no instruction manual… and it’s not exactly intuitive for some of us.
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Uruguay’s arrival at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked controversy after members of the national team were subjected to extreme safety protocols. Upon their arrival in Miami, the players underwent a roadside luggage inspection involving sniffer dogs. Video of the search quickly went viral and sparked criticism from fans across social media. Many argued that the players were treated more like criminal suspects than elite athletes preparing to compete on soccer’s biggest stage. The incident comes amid other reported travel issues involving World Cup participants. Iraq striker Aymen Hussein was reportedly detained for nearly seven hours at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. A photographer traveling with the Iraqi team was denied entry to the United States. Although heightened security measures are common at major international events, many fans questioned why national teams were being subjected to such intensive inspections. The backlash has extended to both FIFA and U.S. authorities, with critics arguing the treatment undermines the spirit of a tournament supposed to welcome nations from around the world. Uruguay, a two-time World Cup champion, is among the most successful teams in the competition’s history.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have booked a famous private event planner for their New York City wedding, sources tell Page Six. Mark Seed, the man behind the scenes of many celebrity weddings, including those of Jack Antonoff and Jennifer Lawrence, is planning the celebrity couple’s wedding. Seed is a creative event planner for Exposure NY, but is only available for bookings “by special request,” as reported on the company’s website. An insider told Page Six that Seed “can build something spectacular out of nothing” and “is renowned for never, ever talking about his clients.” The extremely private nature of their planner contrasts with Swift, 36, and Kelce’s, 36, highly anticipated and publicized wedding; TMZ reported that Madison Square Garden has charged the couple $3 million to host the ceremony. Luxury wedding planner Sonal Shah said in an interview with the New York Post that the entire three-day event may cost up to $20 million. The billionaire 14-time Grammy winner and her athlete husband have a guest list of more than 1,000 for their special day.