Serena Williams Announces She’s Pregnant on Met Gala Red Carpet
Serena Williams stunned fans Monday by announcing she is pregnant with her second baby—while walking the Met Gala red carpet with husband Alexis Ohanian. The tennis legend, 41, proudly showed off her budding bump in a black Gucci dress while posing for pictures as she entered the annual star-studded event, telling reporters: “I’m feeling good” while adding: “I can breathe. I can stop hiding.” Just moments later, she shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of her alongside Ohanian and writing: “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”