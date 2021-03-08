Serena Williams Backs ‘Truly Noble’ Meghan Markle After Bombshell Oprah Interview
‘PAIN AND CRUELTY’
Serena Williams has paid an emotional tribute to her friend Meghan Markle after Sunday night’s blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey. Two of the most shocking moments of the show saw Meghan reveal that she considered taking her own life in her darkest moments after becoming a member of the British royal family, and also that an unnamed royal household member had raised “concerns” when she was pregnant “about how dark” her son’s skin might be. In an Instagram post, Williams praised her “selfless friend” for showing “what it means to be truly noble” in the face of the “pain and cruelty she’s experienced.” The tennis superstar went on to say she knows exactly how Meghan feels, writing the she knew “firsthand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us.” Buckingham Palace is yet to comment on the interview.