Serena Williams Fined $10,000 at Wimbledon for Damaging Practice Court
Serena Williams is being fined $10,000 for damaging a Wimbledon practice court with her racquet. The seven-time Wimbledon champion caused the damage during a training session a day ahead of the tournament’s start, CNN reports. The tennis star was previously fined the same amount by the tournament in 2016 after smashing her racquet on the court repeatedly following her win over Christina McHale. Organizers of Wimbledon have proven they are not wary of handing out fines to tennis’ biggest stars. Australia’s Bernard Tomic was fined $58,500 last week at the tournament, and Italy’s Fabio Fognini was slapped with a $3,000 fine following his remarks that a “bomb should explode” at Wimbledon. Several other players have also been fined at this year’s games for unsportsmanlike conduct.