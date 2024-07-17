Serena Williams’ Husband and Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Reveals Shock Diagnosis
HEALTH ISSUE
Serena Williams’ husband and co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian revealed in an X post on Tuesday that he has Lyme disease. “Doing a full battery of health scans, tests, etc, and found out I have Lyme disease. Wild,” Ohanian, 41, wrote in the post. “No symptoms, thankfully, but gonna treat,” he added. “I’ve got a loved one who had it a few years back, showed tons symptoms etc and just couldn’t figure it out until they tested him for it and then found it (treated it successfully, too). I spend so little time in the wilderness/northeast this was quite a surprise,” Ohanian wrote. According to Penn Medicine, “Lyme disease is caused by bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi (B burgdorferi). Blacklegged ticks, also called deer ticks, can carry these bacteria.” Ohanian joked “can’t keep me down, tick” adding that he’s “gonna grab some antibiotics.” Throughout his post thread on X, Ohanian stressed that he wants people to talk to a doctor and not take his medical advice. Ohanian also linked to, Nucleus Genomics, a company he has a stake in, in the thread, when asked how he found out.