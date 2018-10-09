Serena Williams, Lady Gaga Named Co-Chairs of 2019 Met Gala

Tennis star Serena Williams will co-chair the 2019 Met Gala along with Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and Anna Wintour, Vogue reports. The theme will be “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” based on a 1964 Susan Sontag essay. Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Costume Institute, said that “camp” was summed up by Sontag as the “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration... style at the expense of content... the triumph of the epicene style.” Given the cultural and political moment, Bolton said he “felt it would have a lot of cultural resonance.” The magazine reported that the idea might translate into fashion through a “surplus” of sequins, feathers, and big bows. Max Hollein, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s director, also said that the Gala would pay homage to camp’s “profound influence on both high art and popular culture.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10