Serena Williams Loses U.S. Open Final to Bianca Andreescu

Nineteen-year-old Bianca Andreescu denied Serena Williams her 24th Grand Slam title on Saturday, claiming victory with a score of 6-3, 7-5 in a nail-biting final.

Andreescu has become the first Canadian ever to win a Grand Slam singles title, and it was the first of her career.

Her win came after what looked like it would be a stunning comeback by Williams, 37.

Andreescu had the match point twice prior to winning the match, but Williams didn’t give up without a fight.

Williams, the tournament’s No. 8 seed, has failed in three prior attempts to secure a 24th major title since returning from an extended absence after giving birth to her daughter, Olympia.

Stakes were high for the final, as Williams would have tied the all-time record for Grand Slam wins. The current record holder is Margaret Court with 24 wins.

Williams lost last year to Naomi Osaka, amid a heated exchange with umpire Carlos Ramos over receiving coaching.

Bianca Andreescu, a rising star from Canada, has compiled a 44-4 record this year. She has not lost a completed match since March.