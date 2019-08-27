CHEAT SHEET
Serena Williams on Banned Umpire Carlos Ramos: ‘I Don’t Know Who That Is’
Serena Williams had an easy response to a question about the umpire she clashed with during last year’s U.S. Open. “Yeah, I don’t know who that is,” she said. Williams lost to Naomi Osaka in the final of last year’s U.S. Open, where she was given three code violations by umpire Carlos Ramos, which resulted in a game penalty late in the match. The violations were for illegal coaching from her box, which Williams denied receiving; smashing her racket; and verbal abuse for calling Ramos “a thief” over the first violation. The U.S. Tennis Association said Ramos would not work any of Williams’ matches, nor her older sister Venus Williams’s matches during this year’s U.S. Open. Williams defeated Maria Sharapova during the first round of this year’s tournament late Monday night, 6-1, 6-1.