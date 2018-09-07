CHEAT SHEET
    Serena Williams Reaches U.S. Open Final

    COMEBACK

    Serena Williams beat Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 6-0 in the U.S. Open semifinals Thursday evening, giving her a shot to win her 24th Grand Slam at her ninth U.S. Open final. “It is really incredible, a year ago I was literally fighting for my life at the hospital after having the baby... Every day I step out on this court I am so grateful to have an opportunity to play this sport,” she said. “So no matter what happens in any match, I already feel like I have already won.” Williams will face Japan’s Naomi Osaka on Saturday—her first chance at a Grand Slam since giving birth in September 2017. The last time Williams made it to the U.S. Open final was in 2014, when she beat Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki.

