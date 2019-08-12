CHEAT SHEET
PAINFUL EXIT
Tearful Serena Williams Retires From Rogers Cup Final With Back Spasms
Serena Williams was forced to bow out early in the Rogers Cup final match Sunday, wiping away tears as she conferred with a trainer. Seeking her first tournament win since the birth of her daughter, the legend instead was forced to retire in the first set with back spasms. Nineteen-year-old Bianca Andreescu, who became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup, offered Williams a hug and said she was a huge fan.
“This isn’t the way I expected to win or for [Serena] to go off the court, but you [Serena] are truly a champion on and off the court,” Andreescu said, according to USA Today.
“I’m sorry I couldn’t do it today,” Williams said to the crowd. “I tried, but I couldn’t. Bianca, you’re a great sportswoman. It’s been a tough year but I’m going to keep going.”