Serena Williams does not like her sister Venus playing with another partner at the U.S. Open. In a video posted to TikTok, Serena films the TV showing her sister Venus Williams competing in the Women’s Doubles with Canadian Leylah Fernandez. The 23-time Grand Slam champion then turns the camera around on herself and rolls her eyes, looking unimpressed, before breaking out into an over-the-top fake smile. Serena and Venus won 14 major titles together during their playing careers. The last time the sisters competed together was in 2022, the year that Serena announced her retirement. At the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., in July, Venus told reporters she hoped that Serena would come out of retirement to play with her on the court. But there’s no word yet on whether efforts to persuade Serena will be successful.