Serena Williams has given birth to her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, the tennis legend announced via TikTok on Tuesday. The baby’s name is Adira River Ohanian. “Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams said in the caption. Her husband, a co-founder of Reddit, took to social media as well to report the big news. “I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift—you're the GMOAT,” Ohanian said via Instagram.