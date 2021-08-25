Serena Williams Won’t Play in U.S. Open After Hamstring Injury
BREAK POINT
Serena Williams has pulled out of the upcoming U.S. Open in New York City over a nagging hamstring injury. The 39-year-old six-time champ posted the news on Instagram, saying she needed to “allow my body to heal completely” rather than risking further injury to her hamstring.
Williams is the latest high-profile player to pull out of the final Grand Slam of the season to be held at Flushing Meadows from Aug. 30. Dominic Thiem, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have all withdrawn from the event. “After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the U.S. Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” Williams wrote. “New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play—I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering on from afar. Thank you for your continued love and support. I'll see you soon.”