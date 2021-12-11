Man Convicted of Kidnapping, Torturing Plastic Surgeon With Blowtorch
EXTRADITED EXTORTER
A man has been found guilty of kidnapping a plastic surgeon and torturing him with a blowtorch in a deranged bid to extort him in 2019. Serge Nkorina, 56, abducted Dr. Nader Shehata from a Hallandale Beach Walmart at gunpoint with the help of an accomplice in 2019. The two men cut the doctor, tased him, and burned his hands with a blowtorch but ultimately could not gain access to his home or medical practice. They abandoned him in the parking lot of the Cheetah Gentleman’s Club, where police found him bound by his hands and feet and honking the horn. The doctor had treated Nkorina’s wife. Nkorina’s accomplice, Justin Boccio, had already pleaded guilty to kidnapping in federal court. Nkorina himself was extradited from Spain for his trial in federal court.