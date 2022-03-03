Kremlin Warns Putin Won’t Back Down From Ukraine Invasion Until ‘the End’
LOST HIS MIND
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sent a chill around the globe Wednesday when he said World War III would be “nuclear.” Now, he’s issued another threatening message to the world, saying that President Vladimir Putin won’t back down from his invasion of Ukraine until “the end.” Speaking Thursday, Lavrov repeatedly spouted disinformation in order to justify his government’s invasion of Ukraine, accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, of leading “a society where Nazism is flourishing.” Lavrov also compared the United States to historic European dictators, saying: “Back in the days, Napoleon and Hitler had a goal to subjugate Europe—now Americans do so.” However, he did appear to roll back his nuclear comments from earlier in the week, telling reporters: “The thought of nuclear is constantly spinning in the heads of Western politicians but not in the heads of Russians.”