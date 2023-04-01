CHEAT SHEET
Four Billionaires Subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein Lawsuit
Billionaires Sergey Brin, Thomas Pritzker, Michael Ovitz and Mortimer Zuckerman were issued subpoenas by the U.S. Virgin Islands on Friday. The request for information comes as part of a lawsuit alleging JP Morgan Chase & Co. helped facilitate Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring. Brin is a co-founder of Google, Pritzker is the executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels, Ovitz is a venture capitalist who formerly worked as a Hollywood talent agent, and Zuckerman owns the U.S. News and World Report. The news comes after a Manhattan federal judge shot down the bank’s attempts to have the suit dismissed last week.