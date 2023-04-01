CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Four Billionaires Subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein Lawsuit

    UH OH

    Katie Hawkinson

    A sign that reads “JP Morgan Chase & Co.”

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    Billionaires Sergey Brin, Thomas Pritzker, Michael Ovitz and Mortimer Zuckerman were issued subpoenas by the U.S. Virgin Islands on Friday. The request for information comes as part of a lawsuit alleging JP Morgan Chase & Co. helped facilitate Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring. Brin is a co-founder of Google, Pritzker is the executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels, Ovitz is a venture capitalist who formerly worked as a Hollywood talent agent, and Zuckerman owns the U.S. News and World Report. The news comes after a Manhattan federal judge shot down the bank’s attempts to have the suit dismissed last week.

    Read it at The Wall Street Journal