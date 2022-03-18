Russia’s Foreign Minister Tells RT He Loves His Numerous Unnamed Ukrainian Friends and Fox News
RUPERT, IF YOU’RE LISTENING
In a long and winding interview with Russian broadcaster RT, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov waxed nostalgic on Friday about the good old days when the Soviet Union was intact and doubled down on the party line that Russia’s deadly attack on Ukraine is a simple military maneuver. After telling the host that he had a lot of Ukrainian friends—without mentioning if any were in Russian forces’ crosshairs—he also criticized Western media with one exception: He called Fox News as the only outlet “trying to present some alternative point of view.” The rest of the media, he says, including social media like TikTok are just “brainwashing” the younger generations and trying to turn the world into an “American village.” The endorsement by the Putin henchman is not the first time Fox News has been named a favorite of the oligarch set, with Russian state TV regularly quoting Fox News pundits like Tucker Carlson.