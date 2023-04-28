Serial Animal Abuser Killed on Livestream After Standoff With FBI
‘HOPE Y’ALL BROUGHT BODY BAGS’
A Minneapolis man livestreamed his final moments on Thursday as he made threats during a standoff with cops then burst out his front door, heavily armed and with his girlfriend tied to him, the FBI said. According to an arrest affidavit, officers went to Chue Feng Yang’s home over a carjacking but he instead barricaded himself inside for hours. His livestream, detailed by the Star Tribune, captured tense conversations with an FBI negotiator, and threats from Yang, including him saying “I hope y’all brought body bags” and claiming he placed bombs at his window. It also captured the 33-year-old finally seeming to accept his fate as he tied his girlfriend to his waist and told her, “I love you,” before walking out the door with a gun held to her head. He was shot dead but his girlfriend survived. The couple had previously been charged with horrific crimes involving animals, including fatally injuring a puppy by throwing it out of a speeding truck and shooting a dog with a BB gun in a stolen vehicle before abandoning it.