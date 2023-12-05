Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s Dad Lionel Dies at 87
‘ALWAYS STICK BY HIM’
The father of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has died at the age of 87 while in hospice care. The Medina County Health Department in Ohio confirmed Lionel Dahmer’s death to The New York Post but did not state the cause or time of his passing. A source told The U.S. Sun that Lionel had been in hospice care since October when his health began worsening after his wife, Shari, died. Despite his son’s infamy for killing 17 people, Lionel famously told Oprah Winfrey in 1994 that he would “always stick by him.” The Post said Lionel visited Jeffrey in prison often, and he wrote a memoir, titled A Father’s Story, which explained how he raised Jeffrey and attempted to figure out what made him commit the murders. In an interview with Dr. Phil that aired in 2022, he said, “We’re all on a continuum, we all do bad things, we all sin. He was at the extreme of the continuum. I couldn’t at first understand how he could have done those things.”