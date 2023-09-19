Serial’s Adnan Syed Calls for Investigation Amid New Evidence
NEW TWIST
Adnan Syed is calling for the Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown to review what he says are new pieces of evidence in his case. Syed, who was made famous by the first season of the Serial podcast, was released from prison in Sept. 2022, after his conviction for the murder of his high school ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee was vacated. Lee’s family then appealed that decision and in March, his conviction was reinstated while Maryland Supreme Court considers whether the rights of Hae Min Lee’s sister, Young Lee, were violated. On Tuesday, Syed told reporters there had been prosecutorial misconduct in his case, including racial discrimination against him. He also claimed prosecutors withheld evidence that could have aided his case, including AT&T phone records and a copy of a letter he alleged contained threats to kill Lee. Syed maintains his innocence, but says he will abide by the court’s final decision.