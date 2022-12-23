CHEAT SHEET
Adnan Syed Lands a Job at Georgetown Working on Prison Reform
Adnan Syed, the subject of true-crime podcast “Serial,” who was released from prison in September after doing 23 years for a wrongful murder conviction, has taken a new gig at Georgetown University working on prison reform. He was just 17 when his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee was killed in 1999 and he was given life in prison, meaning this is his first-ever full-time job. The 41-year-old started work in Georgetown’s Prisons and Justice Initiative on Dec. 12 after taking part in Georgetown’s Bachelor of Liberal Arts program in prison. The program “changed my life,” Syed said. “It changed my family’s life. Hopefully I can have the same kind of impact on others.”