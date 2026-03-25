‘Serious Security Team’ Hired on ‘Harry Potter’ Set Over Death Threats

Donald Trump’s hometown has experienced a steep decrease in foreign tourists since the president took office last year. While the total number of tourists visiting New York City increased to 65 million people last year, the number of international tourists declined to 12.5 million, dropping over three percent since 2024, the city’s tourism agency announced on Tuesday. The data reflects a national trend since Trump, 79, began a second term characterized by aggressive immigration enforcement, global trade tensions, and a war in the Middle East. The city is set to receive a wave of international visitors in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup, which will include related events across the boroughs while weeks of matches are played in New Jersey. “In 2025, New York City’s tourism economy proved resilient despite global challenges, underscoring the enduring appeal of the five boroughs,” Julie Coker, president of New York City Tourism and Conventions, said. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.
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- 1Foreign Visits to Trump’s Home Town TankCONCRETE BUNGLEThe city has yet to return to its pre-pandemic tourism highs.
- 2‘Serious Security’ on ‘Harry Potter’ Set Over Death ThreatsEXTREME FANDOMCrazed fans of the beloved franchise have gone to extremes.
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- 3KKK Items Found in Closet at Government OfficeSHOCKING DISCOVERYMississippi public safety officials found quite a skeleton in their closet.
- 4Hallmark Movie Star Dies at 85BELOVED ACTRESSThe star also featured in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and ‘Mad Men.’
Shop with ScoutedThis Detoxifying Face Mask Gently Removes Peach Fuzz SMOOTH OPERATORLove Indus’ Velvet:08 Broadway Bright Detox Mask helps slough away dead skin while softening facial hair.
- 5Creator Behind Iconic Disney Movie Dies at 63FLY HIGHDiCicco’s dog, Buddy, was the animal featured in the 1997 film.
- 6Thousands of Adopted Children at Risk of Mass DeportationUNEXPECTED TARGETSRoughly 200,000 international adoptees could be at risk of ICE detainment.
- 7Anna Nicole Smith’s Ex Details Their ‘Cult-Like’ Romance ALL ABOUT ANNALarry Birkhead said the late model’s attorney, Howard Stern, was an overbearing member of her entourage.
- 8Sheriff Pinpoints Key Date in Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case'LOT OF INTEL'The sheriff said earlier this month that investigators are “definitely closer” to breaking the case.
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- 9Jennifer Lopez Subtly Shades Ex Ben Affleck OnstageBURNEDThe two stars married and divorced two decades after their first famous breakup.
- 10Breathalyzer Cyberattack Leaves Drivers StrandedCAN’T CATCH A BRAKEThe attack left thousands of DUI-convicted drivers unable to start their cars.
‘Serious Security Team’ Hired on ‘Harry Potter’ Set Over Death Threats
HBO has revealed it has implemented a “serious security team” on the set of its Harry Potter TV reboot following death threats received by the actor playing Professor Snape. Paapa Essiedu, 35, revealed he had threats on his life following the announcement he was taking on the role of Snape in the new series, which is not due for release until 2027. “The reality is that if I look at Instagram I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and kill you,’” he told The Times of London this week. “While I hope I’ll be OK, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job.” He added, “I’m playing a wizard in Harry Potter, and I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally." Speaking to Variety on Tuesday, HBO chief Casey Bloys said the reaction to the casting shocked him. He said shows with big intellectual property like Harry Potter mean you expect “passionate fans, people with a lot of opinions,” but added that, “it can get scary in places.” The studio chief admitted they had “anticipated” a backlash and ordered social media training on “how to handle it.” He added, “and obviously we’ve got a serious security team. So unfortunately, it was something that we thought might happen and we just try to be as careful as we can.” Essiedu is taking on the role made famous by Alan Rickman, who died in 2016. HBO’s Harry Potter is tipped to run for at least 10 years. “The idea is to have the freedom to let it breathe a little bit more and explore the world a bit more,” Bloys said.
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State government officials in Mississippi were shocked to discover a stash of Ku Klux Klan materials hidden inside their own department. While cleaning out a closet in preparation for a move to a new headquarters, Mississippi Department of Public Safety officials uncovered a small blue suitcase filled with items related to the violent white supremacist organization, dating back to the 1960s. Among the materials were a handbook for the White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, a Klan robe, recruitment materials, meeting notes, ledgers, and charters. Also included was a Klan propaganda pamphlet entitled “The Ugly Truth about Martin Luther King,” which was published by the United Klans of America. In a press release, the state’s DPS said the materials were handed over to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. DPS commissioner Sean Tindell said that “by preserving these artifacts and shedding light on such organizations, we help ensure that future generations are never led astray by such hate.” MDAH director Barry White said, “These records will give researchers broader access to documentation that deepens our understanding of Ku Klux Klan activities in Mississippi during the 1960s.”
Marcia Ann Burrs, a veteran actress who appeared across film and television for decades, has died at 85. Burrs died Sunday in Matthews, North Carolina, her family confirmed in her obituary. Her career spanned more than three decades, with a plethora of roles in shows including How I Met Your Mother, Mad Men, and Gilmore Girls. She was best known for playing Mrs. Claus in the Hallmark films Single Santa Seeks Mrs. Claus (2004) and its sequel Meet the Santas (2005). Off-screen, Burrs shared a 52-year marriage with her husband, Joe Bures, a former NBC business executive who died in 2020 at age 83. The two met in New York after Burrs moved there to pursue her acting career. Her family remembered their weekly routine as “sacred,” marked by a standing Sunday tradition of “church, golf, lasagna, repeat,” which they described as “joyfully spent” weekends. Burrs is survived by her daughters, Jennifer and Diana. A private family ceremony is scheduled for Friday at Salisbury National Cemetery in North Carolina.
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Removing peach fuzz is one of those small tweaks that makes a surprisingly big difference. Dermaplaning (or removing facial hair) can help your skin look smoother, makeup sit better, and your skincare actually has a fighting chance of absorbing instead of getting caught in a layer of fuzz.
Unfortunately, dermaplaning (especially when not performed by a professional) is not exactly foolproof—one wrong angle and you’re dealing with nicks, irritation, or a compromised barrier. Enter Love Indus’ Velvet:08 Broadway Bright Detox Mask, which promises a similar smoothing effect, minus the blade.
Instead of physically scraping the skin, this formula works more like a gentle reset. It helps clear excess oil, lightly exfoliates, and gradually improves texture, leaving skin looking brighter and more even over time. You won’t get that instant “freshly shaved” feeling, but you will notice your skin looking softer, smoother, less fuzzy, and a little more polished with consistent use.
The pore-refining face mask also pulls double duty as a “botanical polish,” working in just eight minutes to refine texture and create a better base for makeup. The standout ingredient is Thanaka Wood, a rare botanical that’s said to help slow the appearance of peach fuzz regrowth while giving skin that subtle, soft-focus finish. If you like the results of dermaplaning but not the process (or the risks that come along with it), this is a much lower-maintenance way to achieve a similar effect—no blade necessary.
The man responsible for the 1997 Disney hit Air Bud, Kevin DiCicco, has died at 63. It’s unclear what his exact cause of death was, but DiCicco has previously been public about his battle with advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. His brother Mark told TMZ that the creative was in hospice prior to his death on Saturday in San Diego, California. DiCicco first received national attention when he submitted a video of his dog Buddy performing impressive stunts to America’s Funniest Home Videos. The video would eventually become the inspiration for the family-friendly Disney film. DiCicco received a creator credit for his work on the film and its subsequent spinoffs, but he denies receiving any significant compensation for his role in the franchise. Buddy died a year after the original film was released in 1997. In the years since, DiCicco has struggled with his health and finances. DiCicco was facing homelessness in late 2024 until GoFundMe donations from fans of Air Bud allowed him to pay for a short apartment stay and medical care. DiCicco was also hospitalized in March of 2025 after suffering from a severe bout of pneumonia.
The Trump administration’s sweeping immigration crackdown is now rattling international adoptees, fearing that they could be next. According to The Independent, hundreds of thousands of people adopted from overseas are increasingly worried they could be caught up in expanded ICE enforcement—even those who have lived in the U.S. for decades. Minneapolis-based nonprofit Adoptees United told the outlet they estimate roughly 200,000 foreign-born adoptees grew up without automatic U.S. citizenship due to gaps in past immigration law. The anxiety comes after an aggressive federal enforcement push that sparked widespread fear in Minnesota, including among people living in the U.S. legally or on a path to citizenship. Legal experts say the concern isn’t entirely unfounded. Family law attorney Mónica Dooner Lindgren told The New York Times that enforcement efforts in the state have appeared to be targeting “all people of color,” while federal courts have cited over 7,000 cases of wrongful ICE detention. Lawmakers have yet to offer inclusive protections for international adoptees. A bill proposed to the House of Representatives in September—the Protect Adoptees and American Families Act—would grant automatic citizenship to all international adoptees, but it has not made progress.
Larry Birkhead is pulling back the curtain on his relationship with the late Anna Nicole Smith—revealing the control environment that she cultivated. During a Monday appearance on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the 53-year-old described their dynamic as “cult-like,” recalling how Smith surrounded herself with a paid entourage that orbited her every move. Birkhead said she portrayed herself as an “available goddess that people desired to be with” and compared the atmosphere to “some kind of cult” built around the model. He also pointed to the presence of Smith’s attorney, Howard Stern, who Bunnie suggested was “a little bit in love” with Smith. The actor described how Stern deeply embedded himself in the pair’s day-to-day lives—at times even crossing into what Birkhead described as “relationship territory.” Despite the environment, Birkhead said he tried to maintain some independence. “I still worked and did my own thing. I wasn’t asking her for money,” he said. The pair kept their relationship under wraps for two years. Their relationship became public after Smith’s 2007 death from an accidental overdose when Birkhead challenged Stern over the paternity of the model’s daughter, Dannielynn. Stern had been listed as the father on the girl’s birth certificate but a DNA test later revealed that Birkhead was the father of the now 19-year-old.
Investigators on the Nancy Guthrie case have pinpointed a key date in the search for the missing 84-year-old. “We do believe that something occurred on Jan. 11, and that’s with the FBI’s analysis of the equipment and digital stuff they’ve done,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told KOLD. He declined to elaborate on what that evidence shows. The date also lines up with a potentially crucial sighting. Guthrie’s neighbor, Aldine Meister, has told news outlets that she saw a suspicious man roaming the area on Jan. 11. Meister said he was hunched over, wearing a baseball hat lowered on his face. “He was kind of looking around, and he just didn’t fit,” she told NewsNation’s Brian Entin. Meister reported the incident to authorities after Guthrie’s disappearance. The FBI has also requested that all of Guthrie’s neighbors hand over doorbell camera footage from Jan. 11. It is unclear whether investigators’ focus on Jan. 11 is related to Meister’s account. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31 at her Tucson, Arizona, home and was reported missing on Feb. 1. Nanos said earlier this month that investigators have gathered “a lot of intel” and are “definitely closer” to breaking the case.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.
Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
Jennifer Lopez subtly shaded Ben Affleck during a performance at her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The 56-year-old singer, who has been enjoying sold-out shows, was engaging with fans in the audience when she spotted one particularly eager attendee. “Can we bring him up here? Yes, you!” Lopez shouted, before adding with a grin, “Oh yes, look at this guy, we’re gonna take him for everything that he’s got.” When she asked the fan his name and he replied, “Ben,” Lopez immediately reacted with a loud “ugh” and then burst into laughter, delighting the crowd. Lopez and Affleck, 53, famously dated in the early 2000s before calling off their 2003 engagement, only to rekindle their romance in 2021. The pair remarried in August 2022, but Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, on their second wedding anniversary.
A cyberattack on one of America’s largest court-mandated breathalyzer companies left thousands of drivers with DUI convictions stranded—unable to start their vehicles after the hack knocked out the back-end systems their cars depend on to function. Intoxalock provides in-car breath tests to drivers ordered by courts to use them as a condition of getting back behind the wheel. Fail the test, and the car won’t start. But when the company’s systems went down following the unspecified attack, drivers were left locked out regardless of whether they were sober. In a post on their website Sunday evening, the company said its systems had been restored. The incident is the latest in a growing wave of ransomware and cyberattacks hitting infrastructure that was never designed to be internet-connected. Whole Foods was left unable to stock its shelves after one such attack last year. France’s postal service was brought down around Christmas. The British Library was disrupted for over two years following a major hack in 2023.