Service Workers Set to Strike at L.A. Schools, Grinding District to a Halt

Read it at The Los Angeles Times
The union representing service workers at the Los Angeles public school district is set to strike for three days starting Tuesday morning after last-minute talks flamed out Monday. The strike will disrupt America’s second-largest school district after it failed to meet the workers’ demands, including a 30 percent salary raise and $2 more per hour for low-wage workers, according to The Los Angeles Times. The union includes jobs like bus drivers, security, janitors and culinary workers, among others. The local teacher’s union also urged its members to join the strike in support of the workers, which are organized as part of Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union.