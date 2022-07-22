Sesame Place Issues Third Apology After Black Girls Were Snubbed
Sesame Place has issued yet another apology to the family of 6-year-old cousins who appeared to be snubbed by a Sesame Street character during their visit to the park last weekend. The family alleged the race of the girls—who are Black—played a part. On Thursday, park officials offered to meet the family “personally deliver an apology.” “We want to listen to them to understand how the experience impacted their family and to understand what we can do better for them and all guests who visit our parks,” Sesame Place said in a statement. The park says they are “reviewing our practices to identify necessary changes, both in the immediate and long-term” and implementing mandatory training to “better recognize, understand, and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience for all our guests.” It is the park’s third apology after video of the interaction went viral this week, prompting other Black families to come forward with similar experiences.