Sesame Street Theme Park Worker ‘Punched in the Face’ After Asking Man to Wear a Mask
PUNCH ME ELMO
A 17-year-old employee at Pennsylvania’s Sesame Place theme park was smacked in the head and hospitalized after reminding a visitor to wear a face mask, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The incident happened Sunday afternoon when the teen staffer was ensuring the smooth running of the Cookie Monster-themed Captain Cookie’s High C’s Adventure ride. Earlier in the day, the employee had reminded a man and a woman that they had to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus while enjoying the park. When the male suspect bumped into the employee later in the day at the Captain Cookie ride, he punched him in the face, according to Detective Lt. Steve Forman of the Middletown Township Police Department. The couple managed to evade security and flee in a New York-registered vehicle. Middletown Twp. police are now working with authorities in New York to identify the suspects, who are believed to have been in their twenties. The employee underwent surgery on Monday for his jaw injury.