Capitol Rioter Admits He Hatched Plan to Destroy the Internet by Bombing Amazon Servers
DOOMED FROM THE START
A man who took a sawed-off shotgun to the Capitol riot has admitted that he spent weeks plotting a bomb attack to destroy the internet. According to The Washington Post, 28-year-old Seth Aaron Pendley pleaded guilty to a bungled plot to bomb Amazon’s data centers in Virginia—an attack that he believed could “kill off about 70 percent of the internet.” Pendley’s plot fell apart in April when he met a man in Texas to buy what he thought was a stash of powerful C4 explosives. However, the bomb seller was, in actual fact, an FBI plant, and the bombs were fake. When Pendley took possession of the decoy explosives, he was arrested. He’d previously told the informant that his plan was to “fuck up the Amazon servers,” and, when the informant offered to help him get the explosives for his attack, Pendley responded: “Fuck yeah.” Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah said in a statement: “We may never know how many tech workers’ lives were saved through this operation—and we’re grateful we never had to find out.”