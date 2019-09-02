CHEAT SHEET
‘HE ACTED ALONE’
Odessa Shooter Was Fired Hours Before Murder Spree: Report
The 36-year-old man who killed seven people in two West Texas towns on Saturday was reportedly fired from his trucking job a few hours before going on a deadly shooting spree. Seth Ator went on a 20-mile trail of carnage across West Texas before he was shot and killed in Odessa. The New York Times reports that the gunman had been fired from his job with a trucking company Saturday morning, but authorities stressed that they had not yet established a clear motive to explain Ator's rampage. “There are no definite answers as to motive or reasons at this point but we are fairly certain that the subject did act alone,” said Police Chief Michael Gerke. It was the third mass shooting in Texas in the past year, including the shooting in El Paso that left 22 people dead less than a month ago.