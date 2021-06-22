Seth Meyers Blasts ‘Unhinged Conspiracy Theorist’ Maria Bartiromo

Five months into Joe Biden’s presidency, Republicans are “still obsessed” with trying to overturn the results of his victory over Donald Trump and “rewrite history” when it comes to the January 6th insurrection, Seth Meyers explained at the top of his latest “A Closer Look” segment Monday night.

Case in point was a particularly disturbing segment on Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures show on Fox News over the weekend. As the Late Night host put it, both Bartiromo and her guest, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), “repeated the lie that none of the insurrectionists were armed.”

“How many guns were actually taken up on that day?” Bartiromo asked the senator, who falsely claimed that “not one gun was recovered” from the U.S. Capitol or on Capitol grounds, adding, “That’s just one of the latest ‘big lies.’” (Johnson has also been suspended from YouTube for spreading COVID misinformation.)

“And as we all know, guns are the only types of weapons,” Meyers joked in response. “That’s why you’re only allowed to get on an airplane with nunchucks and giant medieval battle axes.”

But “more importantly,” he added, “none of that is true,” noting that prosecutors recently charged a fourth rioter with a firearms violation.

“And then, at the end of the interview, Bartiromo, one of the most unhinged conspiracy theorists on Fox, applauded herself for telling the truth,” Meyers continued.

“We have been telling every story. We’ve been on the right side of it for seven years going. I’ve been trashed every day along the way,” Bartiromo said at the end of the segment, before signing off with, “Keep trashing me, I’ll keep telling the truth.”

As Meyers put it, “That sounds like a catchphrase from the opening credits of ‘The Real Housewives of Bay Ridge.’”