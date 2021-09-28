In light of the Dominion and Smartmatic lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani and Fox News, Giuliani and his son, Andrew, have reportedly been suspended from appearing on any Fox News shows for three months.

“They banned Rudy from Fox News? That’s like banning a turtle from its shell, or like banning the Turtle [of Entourage fame] from the Nike store,” cracked Late Night host Seth Meyers on Monday night.

Fox News disputed that the Giulianis were “banned” from the network’s airwaves, with sources telling Deadline that they simply haven’t found the Giulianis “relevant” in recent months.

“I mean, damn, it’s one thing to ban him because you’re afraid of the Dominion lawsuit, but to tell him you just don’t want him anymore? It’s like breaking up with a boyfriend and telling him, ‘No, it’s not because my mother doesn’t like you! You’re ugly and bad at sex.’”

Meyers, who referred to Giuliani as “a fictional goblin Italian grandmothers threaten children with if they don’t brush their teeth,” cracked that “perhaps the biggest sting of all” was how Giuliani found out about the ban. Yes, he apparently only learned of it the night before he was set to appear on Fox & Friends—on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

That may, Meyers joked, explain why Giuliani appeared so messy during a 9/11 memorial dinner that day, where he gave a rambling speech about how he “never went out” with Jeffrey Epstein associate Prince Andrew—except for the time he “met him in my office” and “the time we had the party.”

“Maybe he’s banned because he regularly went on Fox and showed off other people’s incriminating texts and emails and phone calls, and nonsensically waved around random pieces of paper like a guy in Times Square trying to convert you to some weird religion you’ve never heard of,” offered Meyers.

Or maybe it’s “a simple financial and legal calculation,” given that Dominion is suing Giuliani for $1.3 billion and Fox News for $1.6 billion for spreading voter-fraud lies, while Smartmatic is suing Giuliani, Fox News, and a host of others for $2.7 billion.

“Rudy played a big part in spreading those lies,” said Meyers, before running clips of Giuliani pushing the voter-fraud lies on Fox News, adding, “If you were on a flight next to someone talking like that, you’d ask the attendant for a parachute.”