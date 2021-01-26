Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Rudy Giuliani’s Billion-Dollar Lawsuit

After Seth Meyers delivered a light burn of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s “erection” gaffe during his latest “A Closer Look” segment Monday night, he jokingly added, “And they thought we were going to run out of material.”

But as much as the Late Night host wants to move on from Donald Trump, he was sucked back in thanks to the pending impeachment trial in the Senate. “Of course, Trump has had a little trouble assembling a defense team for his impeachment because his usual lawyer is busy getting sued for over a billion dollars,” Meyers said, laughing out loud.

He was referring to the $1.3 billion that Dominion Voting Systems is seeking in damages from Giuliani for spreading what the suit describes as “a viral disinformation campaign” made up of “demonstrably false” allegations about the company’s actions during the 2020 election.

“Really, $1.3 billion? What do you think I am, some kind of jackass?” Giuliani responded in a radio interview earlier in the day. “That’s intended to frighten me, you want to frighten me, you want to scare me, like you have some of these companies and stations that have gone ahead and kissed your you-know-what. Because they’re afraid of you. Well I tell you I’m a crazy guy, I really am, I’m just really crazy.”

“It’s funny, if you sue someone for a billion dollars, it sounds like a joke,” Meyers said. “But when you sue them for $1.3 billion, you start to think, ‘Oh, they might have some evidence.’”

But mostly, the host just thought it was hilarious that anyone would think Giuliani could come up with that much money. “Good thing vampires are immortal because he’ll have to work for the rest of his life to pay that off,” he joked. “I mean, this poor man doesn’t have any money. Remember how he couldn’t even afford hair dye and just rubbed a typewriter ribbon on his head?”

“Plus, he’s probably still paying alimony to his cousin,” Meyers added.

