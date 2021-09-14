Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Drunk’ 9/11 Speech

Almost exactly a month after Seth Meyers used his “A Closer Look” segment to make fun of Rudy Giuliani for joining Cameo in what was apparently a desperate bid for cash, the Late Night host returned to one of his all-time favorite targets Monday night to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

As Meyers put it, the Republican Party’s latest transformation is “perhaps best embodied” by Giuliani, who went from “America’s Mayor” after 9/11 to “essentially a New York City bigfoot who hangs out with Eastern European mobsters.”

On Saturday night, Giuliani hosted his annual dinner to commemorate the attacks in New York City. The even was once a “somber” one, but this year, he “went on an incoherent” rants that included an impression of Queen Elizabeth and an unprompted denial that he spent time with the disgraced Prince Andrew.

“I’m not saying Rudy was drunk,” Meyers said after playing some highlights from the speech. “But that’s usually when guys from Brooklyn start trying to imitate the queen of England.”

“And by the way, for the record,” Meyers added, “Rudy would like everyone he was definitely not drunk. And he let everyone know in a way that’s very uncharacteristic for drunk guys, giving a series of long, rambling answers in which he repeated himself and made no sense.”

Giuliani told the Daily Mail, “Yes, of course, I had a Scotch at the beginning of dinner. Beyond that, I didn’t have—it was watered down. Not even sure I drank the whole damn thing,” adding, “I like to drink Scotch and have cigars. That’s where it probably comes from. I drink moderate amounts of Scotch. I mostly drink Scotch because I like to have it with cigars. I didn’t have a cigar last night.”

Meyers, in turn, told Giuliani, “It’s probably better if you were drunk. At least your behavior would make sense.”

