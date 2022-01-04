CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Seth Meyers Cancels His Show for a Week After Positive COVID Test

    ‘THANKS, 2022!’

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Danny Moloshok/Reuters

    Seth Meyers has canceled his show for a week after testing positive for COVID-19. The Late Night With Seth Meyers host wrote on Twitter, “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!” Jimmy Fallon, Meyers’ fellow late night NBC host, announced the day prior that he had tested positive.

    Read it at CNN