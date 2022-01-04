Seth Meyers Cancels His Show for a Week After Positive COVID Test

Read it at CNN
Seth Meyers has canceled his show for a week after testing positive for COVID-19. The Late Night With Seth Meyers host wrote on Twitter, “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!” Jimmy Fallon, Meyers’ fellow late night NBC host, announced the day prior that he had tested positive.