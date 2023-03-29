After six months of remaining relatively Donald Trump-free following his “soft ban,” the former president made a not-so-triumphant return to Fox News on Monday night, when he sat down with Sean Hannity to spill a half-a-year’s worth of insults and fabrications.

While Seth Meyers was ready to lap up every batty moment of Trump’s diatribe, he admitted that his “favorite part of that interview came when Trump totally went off on DeSantis and told an elaborate fantasy about DeSantis begging him for his endorsement for governor back in 2018.”

To hear Trump tell the story, DeSantis was floundering—big time—and had no real path forward, so had to come and kiss Trump’s ring. “He was getting killed,” Trump told Hannity of DeSantis’ campaign. Which is when the then-gubernatorial candidate sought out help from the All-Mighty Trump with “tears in his eyes,” because there are always tears in eyes when Trump is around.

“Personally, I’m just so glad ‘tears in his eyes’ is back,” Meyers said. “I hope he keeps adding to the story: ‘I was in the Oval Office one day and a guy came up to me, little guy, tiny guy, tears in his eyes, running. The tears were running down his face and onto the floor, where they made puddles around his fancy little white boots… His little boots were going splish-splash in the tears he had cried.’”