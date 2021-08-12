“The many weirdos who tried to help Donald Trump overthrow the election are in major legal and financial trouble,” Seth Meyers said Wednesday night, pointing to both Rudy Giuliani and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, neither of whom have been having particularly good weeks.

After spending a few minutes on another politician who has had what is certainly the worst week of his career, the Late Night host moved on to Giuliani, who just announced that he has joined Cameo, where he is offering to record personal video messages for anyone with $275 to spare. “But if you just wait a while, he’ll eventually butt-dial you for free,” he joked.

“I guess Rudy’s last cameo went so well he decided to give it another go,” Meyers said, referring to Giuliani’s infamous appearance in last summer’s Borat sequel. “For an extra 50 bucks, I’ll tuck in my shirt!”

“Sweet, sweet Rudy, he has no idea what he’s in for,” the host added. “Right now a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York is logging onto Cameo and asking Rudy to share the story of the time he went to Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political opponent to interfere in an American election.”

From there, Meyers expressed genuine shock at Giuliani’s dramatic fall from personal lawyer to the president of the United States to “panhandling in the same place you can get a ‘Happy Bat Mitzvah’ message from Jamie Farr.”

As for why Giuliani needs the money, Meyers highlighted the recent Daily Beast report outlining how Trump has completely abandoned his former lawyer even as he drowns in legal bills stemming from Trump’s efforts to steal the 2020 election.

“Rudy and his allies have apparently tried to get Trump to help, either by giving money to Rudy’s legal defense fund or at least drawing attention to it, but Trump has refused,” Meyers explained. But he wasn’t “surprised” that Trump rebuffed Giuliani because he’s “only drawn to people who project strength and confidence.”

“Meanwhile,” he added, “if Rudy had his own cologne it would be called Flop Sweat.”

