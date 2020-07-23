Seth Meyers Drags the Media for Praising Trump’s ‘New Tone’

Earlier this year, we learned that President Donald Trump literally laughs at the press when they start fawning over his “new tone.” And yet, somehow, it keeps happening.

On Wednesday night, Seth Meyers pointed out that despite the president’s “insane tangent” this week in which he said he wished accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell well, “the media still fell for Trump’s act, simply because his team dosed his Diet Coke with Nyquil and got him to read a prepared statement pretending to take the [coronavirus] crisis seriously.”

The Late Night host singled out reporters at ABC News, CNN and Bloomberg, each of whom praised Trump’s “new tone” on the pandemic. And that was before his NBC colleague Chuck Todd gave the president credit for “turning a corner” on masks.

“Good lord,” Meyers said. “I really think you could duct tape a spatula to a golden retriever’s paw and half of the media would say, ‘Oh my god, that dog’s a chef!’”

“What’s wrong with you guys?” he continued. “How do you keep falling for this? It’s been five years of this B.S. and still, every time President Werewolf over here manages to novocaine his way through a prepared statement without passing out at the podium, you act like he’s a totally different person all of a sudden.”

Meyers said we “don’t even need to wait” until he “steals his phone back” and starts “tweeting racist nonsense” because during the briefing itself he repeatedly used the racist phrase “China virus” and once again claimed that COVID-19 “will disappear.”

“My god, I would say he suffers from short-term memory loss, but he aced that cognitive test, so what do I know?” he said. “It’s too bad coronavirus can’t be cured by correctly identifying an elephant on a piece of paper. Then Trump would have knocked that shit out of the park.”

