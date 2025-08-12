Seth Meyers Exposes How Donald Trump Is ‘Bulls**t’ on D.C. Crime

Seth Meyers doesn’t buy President Trump’s excuse for sending federal troops into Washington, D.C.

Although Trump claimed on Monday that crime in the nation’s capital had grown so severe it warranted his emergency intervention, Meyers believes Trump’s plan to build a ballroom at the White House undermines his whole argument.

“That’s how you know Trump’s bulls--t,” Meyers said in his Monday monologue.

Seth Meyers talks Trump. NBC

Meyers showed a clip of Trump declaring that crime in D.C. had grown worse than the crime in Latin American cities like Mexico City or Bogotá, Columbia.

Breaking into a Trump impression, Meyers joked, “We’re going to build a beautiful ballroom, gold inlays, crystal chandeliers, Corinthian columns... Moving on: right outside these doors is a crime-scape the likes of which we’ve never seen!”

Meyers threw the words back at the President. After showing a clip of Trump talking about his ballroom, Meyers replied, “I don’t know, man. Based on what I just heard about Washington, D.C., it’s the last place I’d build a fancy ballroom. I just heard that place is, like, worse than Bogotá.”

In his press conference Trump described Mexico City and Bogotá as, “places that you hear about as being the worst places on Earth,” arguing that it was embarrassing that D.C. had lower crime rates than them.

The missing context is that both those international cities are significantly less dangerous than right-wing media makes them out to be, and that crime in Washington D.C. is currently at its lowest point in thirty years.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press about deploying federal law enforcement agents in Washington to bolster the local police presence, in the Press Briefing Room at the White House, in Washington D.C., U.S., August 11, 2025. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Meyers pointed this fact out and showed a clip of CNN silently fact-checking Trump in the middle of his speech about D.C.’s apparent crime wave.

“We’ve had presidents who’ve lied before, but we’ve never had a president who was this easy to fact-check,“ Meyers noted.