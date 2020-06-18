Seth Meyers Hammers Mike Pence for Coronavirus Lies

During this week leading up to President Donald Trump’s big campaign rally in Tulsa, Vice President Mike Pence not only lied to reporters about the COVID-19 situation on the ground in Oklahoma, he also urged governors to spread those lies to the residents of their states.

“Trump is, in his own way, breathtakingly dumb,” Seth Meyers said Wednesday night. “But the rest of his administration is just as committed to this coronavirus cover-up as he is, even if they manage to be a little more subtle about it.”

That brought the Late Night host to Pence, who told governors this week to blame the rise in cases on increased testing. “The idea that cases are going up because testing has increased is a lie,” Meyers said definitely. “And sure, Pence might look more convincing than Trump when he lies… but it’s still a lie.”

“Just because Trump has gotten bored with something doesn’t mean it’s gone away,” Meyers added. “You’d think he would have at least learned that lesson from these two,” he said as Eric and Donald Trump Jr.’s photos appeared on screen.

And in response to Pence’s Wall Street Journal op-ed headlined “There is no coronavirus second wave,” Meyers shot back, “Yeah, that’s because we’re not done with the first wave.”

“That’s like serving someone an undercooked hamburger and while they’re eating it saying, ‘See? There’s no diarrhea!’” he joked. “There will be. There just isn’t any yet.”

Finally, Meyers hammered both Trump and Pence for somehow turning mask-wearing into a “dumb conservative culture war issue” by repeatedly refusing to wear them during public events.

“Dude, just be polite and wear the mask,” he told Pence. “Why do you have to be such a dick about everything? You think you’re going to look stupid with a mask? The world can still go on even if we can’t see your dumb little hyphen mouth. If you put a blank piece of paper over your face, no one would know the difference. You already have resting mask face.”