Seth Meyers Hammers Newsmax’s Greg Kelly for Rejecting Reality That Trump Lost

“For a crowd that constantly claims your feelings don’t matter, they seem to think Donald Trump’s feelings matter a lot,” Seth Meyers said Wednesday of the so-called “fuck your feelings” group of MAGA-heads who have spent every day since the 2020 election denying the reality that Joe Biden won.

The emerging leader of that crowd appears to be Newsmax host Greg Kelly, who still won’t refer to Biden as the “president-elect” even after everyone from Fox News stars to Mitch McConnell have finally relented.

“The deluded Trump dead-enders will not give up,” Meyers said. “Not because they genuinely think there’s a path to staying in power but because they’re fully invested in the belief that their opponents are illegitimate and any votes for Democrats are fraudulent.”

He highlighted the moment where Kelly told viewers, “There are people right now who are out there calling Joe Biden the ‘president-elect,’” before adding, “I personally feel they’re wrong.”

“Oh, you personally feel they’re wrong?” the Late Night host asked. “You don’t want your controversial views to stain the sterling journalistic reputation of Newsmax, which up until recently got less attention than a stand-up comic opening at Ozzfest.”

Meyers went on to joke that Newsmax “sounds like one of those fake news shows that’s really just a late-night infomercial for hair plugs.”

