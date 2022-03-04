On Thursday night, one day after fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel dragged Republican troll-representatives Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene for heckling Joe Biden while he was speaking about his dead Iraq War vet son during the State of the Union address, Seth Meyers aimed his ire at another shameless, Trump-appeasing politician: Ron DeSantis.

“[Trump] just goes from town to town holding his one-man WrestleManias where he just loudly whines and rants, and his crowd yells, ‘Lock them up!’ even when it doesn’t make any sense,” said Meyers, adding, “That’s the heart of modern Republican politics. And that’s what was going on yesterday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed up to a press conference at the University of South Florida and scolded a bunch of high school students for wearing masks.”

Yes, video of the event captured DeSantis—whose state of Florida is currently averaging the second-highest number of COVID deaths of any state, just behind the far bigger California—scolding a group of high school teenagers for wearing masks at his indoor event.

“You do not have to wear those masks,” an angry DeSantis snapped at the kids, wagging his finger. “I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything, and we’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So, if you want to wear it, fine. But this is—this is ridiculous.”

Most of the kids proceeded to follow his terrible, anti-science advice and take off their masks following the public upbraiding.

“How much of a dick do you have to be to yell at a bunch of high school students who are just trying to be safe?” asked Meyers. “They’re actually doing the right thing, and you’re scolding them for it. You’re like an old man who sees a bunch of innocent teens walking by and says, ‘Hey, you kids! Get on my lawn! And while you’re at it, throw a frisbee through my window! It’s not a trap!’”

“Also, let’s just establish the facts here: DeSantis is obviously wrong, and masks absolutely help control the spread of COVID—studies have repeatedly proven that over and over again,” he continued. “And the better the mask, the better the protection. Ideally, everyone should have access to high-quality, high-filtration medical-grade masks like N95s, KN95s, KF94s.”

Meyers is right. A comprehensive CDC study on masking concluded, “Experimental and epidemiologic data support community masking to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2, including alpha and delta variants, among adults and children. The prevention benefit of masking is derived from the combination of source control and wearer protection. The relationship between source control and wearer protection is likely complementary and possibly synergistic, so that individual benefit increases with increasing community mask use. Mask use has been found to be safe and is not associated with clinically significant impacts on respiration or gas exchange under most circumstances, except for intense exercise.”

