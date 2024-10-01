Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump Asking Melania to Have Another Baby

Late-night host and SNL alum Seth Meyers used former first lady Melania Trump’s recent interview with Fox and Friends as an opportunity to roast her relationship with Donald Trump.

In a conversation with co-host Ainsley Earhardt, which aired Sept. 26, Melania covered a range of topics in promotion of her upcoming memoir, Melania, including growing her family with Trump and life in the MAGA universe amid assassination attempts on her husband’s life.

In recapping the conversation for his Late Night with Seth Meyers audience, Meyers called attention to Melania’s comments about Trump wanting to have more kids after she gave birth to her son Barron.

“Well don't feel bad, there is a very good chance he did,” Meyers quipped.

Meyers also pointed out that Melania said she was in New York when a second assassination attempt was made on Trump’s life.

“But as soon as she heard, she rushed right into the kitchen to get a snack,” he said. The quip garnered applause.

Meyers comments about Trump stepping out on their relationship seemed to reference rumors that right-wing extremist Laura Loomer could be coming between their relationship.