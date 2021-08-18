Seth Meyers Mocks George W. Bush’s Shameless Afghanistan Statement

Seth Meyers on Tuesday poked fun at President Joe Biden and former President George W. Bush over the messy end to the Afghanistan War.

After returning to the White House on Monday from Camp David, Biden said that the situation in Afghanistan was “rapidly evolving.”

“No kidding,” Meyers quipped. “Did you see what the Taliban did in a weekend? Part of me is like, ‘Put them in charge of the infrastructure bill.’”

The militant terrorist group’s rapid takeover of the war-torn country reportedly came as a surprise to many in the administration (or so they say).

In his speech, Biden, while pointing out the previous administration’s treaty with the Taliban in which the U.S. pledged to remove its forces by May 2021, did acknowledge that as commander-in-chief, “the buck stops with me.”

“Of course, before that,” Meyers added, launching into an impression of a long-winded Biden tale, “the buck had quite a journey. Really it all begins when George Reynolds discovered oil in Persia in 1908. Now stay with me folks.”

Meanwhile, George W. Bush, the president who oversaw the first seven years of the U.S.-led wars in the Middle East, released a statement about the situation.

Bush “said he would remain ‘steadfastly optimistic,’ which — let’s face it — was always his thing,” Meyers joked as a photograph appeared on screen of his infamous “Mission Accomplished” televised address regarding the Iraq War aboard an aircraft carrier in 2003.