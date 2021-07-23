Seth Meyers Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Vaccine Excuse

Seth Meyers hammered Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday night for “falsely citing HIPAA” in an attempt to dodge questions about whether she has been vaccinated for COVID-19, “given that she continues to lie and spread dangerous misinformation about COVID vaccines.”

“Your first question is a violation of my HIPAA rights,” Greene said earlier this week. “You see, with HIPAA rights, we don’t have to reveal our medical records, and that also involves our vaccine records.”

“That’s not a thing,” Meyers shot back. “A reporter asking you if you’ve been vaccinated doesn’t violate the HIPAA rights any more than a neighbor needs a warrant to enter your house for a barbecue. HIPAA establishes national standards to protect your medical records. It doesn’t stop journalists from asking questions.”

“She probably also thinks Miranda rights means she doesn’t have to visit her friends in Manhattan anymore after she moves to Brooklyn with Steve,” he joked. “I doubt she even knows what HIPAA is or what it stands for. She probably doesn’t even know it’s an acronym.”

Meyers then imagined Greene complaining, “Asking me if I’ve been vaccinated violates my HIPAA rights. And asking me if I’ve been to the zoo violates my hippo rights. And asking me if any of my siblings are royalty violates my Pippa rights.”

