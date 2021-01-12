In his latest “A Closer Look” segment Monday night, Seth Meyers went through all of the most egregious reactions to last week’s siege of the U.S. Capitol, culminating with one of the most appalling of all, from First Lady Melania Trump.

“If you are a public figure in any capacity, but especially someone who was complicit in building or encouraging this violent insurrectionist movement that nearly toppled the United States government,” the Late Night host said, “the most important thing for you to be focused on right now, obviously—obviously—is how many followers you have on Twitter.”

From there, Meyers unveiled a damning series of clips from the ongoing right-wing meltdown over a social media crackdown on conspiracy theories and the incitement of violence that has preoccupied everyone from Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and Brian Kilmeade to Republican lawmakers like Matt Gaetz and Devin Nunes.

“I know I ask this a lot, but what the fuck is wrong with you people?” the host wondered. “A violent mob of seditionists stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn democracy, people died, and you’re whining about losing followers on Twitter?”

“If a mob of violent terrorists lay siege to the Capitol and threatens to return and your biggest concern is how many Twitter followers you have, you’re a sociopath,” he added.

On top of that, Meyers advised, “If Twitter announces that they’re banning Nazis and insurrectionist and crazy conspiracy theory nut jobs, maybe don’t complain at the exact same time that you’re losing Twitter followers. That doesn’t sound quite as sympathetic as you think it does. ‘Well, well, well, the police start rounding up arsonists and suddenly I lose customers at my store Kerosene and Matches R Us!’”

All of this brought Meyers to the sudden Republican effort to advocate for “unity” in the face of a second impeachment push. “And when it came to faux, self-serving, ‘let’s lower the temperature’ rhetoric, the cake was taken by future former First Lady Melania Trump.”

“I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me—from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda,” the first lady said in a bizarre statement that also managed to plagiarize her own RNC speech. “This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.”

“And let me make something clear!” Meyers added. “Whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, seditionist or law-abiding citizen, you leave this poor woman alone!” Pointing to photos that looked suspiciously like Melania Trump’s body doubles, he joked, “And this woman! And this woman! Because any one of them could be her!”

“I mean, how dare you salaciously gossip about this woman after she ‘Be Best’ for you!’” he continued. “She refurbished the White House tennis pavilion for you! You think she has time to play tennis? Between sending messages via jacket? And hating Christmas with all her heart?”

