“Every so often, a story comes along that makes us throw out everything we were planning on doing that night on the show,” Seth Meyers said on Wednesday. He was of course talking about the airplane bathroom anecdote from Maggie Haberman’s new book, Confidence Man.

According to the New York Times reporter, Donald Trump made it a point to “loudly complain” about “the odor after Giuliani had used one of the plane’s bathrooms, so that other aides could hear,” yelling, “Rudy! That’s fucking disgusting!”

“This is one of those shocking stories that you also could have predicted,” the Late Night host said. “No one thinks Rudy’s making good smells.” But while Meyers wasn’t surprised that Giuliani’s shit stinks, he was surprised that it was so bad that Trump complained about it, given his infamously terrible eating habits.

Meyers then suggested that Trump was just trying to “beat Rudy to the punch” because Giuliani “definitely has the vibe of a ‘don’t go in there’ kind of guy.”

“I’m not exaggerating when I tell you that this is the most important story we’ve ever covered on this show,” Meyers added. “This is our Watergate.” As he explained, we now know why Trump is “always complaining about toilets,” including his repeated insistence at rallies that they need to be flushed 15 times. “Even for Donald Trump, that seems like a lot of flushes,” he said. “But now I know there was a second pooper!”

The host even found a way to link the airplane bathroom tale to other, “less important” stories like the investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents, pointing to the reports that the former president would frequently clog White House toilets by trying to flush papers he did not want archived.

“Dammit, we can’t get away from this toilet story!” Meyers exclaimed. “Every time I think I’m out, they flush me back in!”

