Seth Meyers Mocks Tucker Carlson’s ‘Insane’ Testicle-Tanning Fetish

Seth Meyers spent several minutes making fun of Donald Trump’s latest rant about windmills Monday night before revealing that it was hardly the “weirdest” thing to happen in right-wing politics this week.

He was, of course, talking about Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s deep dive into the world of “testicle tanning.”

The Late Night host began by questioning Carlson’s suggestion that “half” of his viewers might find that idea—somehow meant to boost testosterone—to be “crazy,” joking, “I’m going to go out on a limb and say that if you’re tuning in to watch a Tucker Carlson special on Fox’s streaming service titled The End of Men, you might be down to clown with just about anything.”

Meyers then noted that it was “so insane” that even Kid Rock pushed back when Carlson broached the idea with him, responding, “I don’t know what the hell’s going on in this world. I don’t even know if I understood that question.”

“When you’ve lost Kid Rock…” the host said.

“Also, even if there was some sort of massive global testosterone crisis, is it already time to start tanning your balls?!” Meyers asked. “Nothing is crazier than a conservative’s second idea. ‘I don’t trust vaccines, but I’ll eat some horse paste.’ Are there ever solutions somewhere between Plan A and the craziest shit you’ve ever heard?”

