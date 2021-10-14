Seth Meyers Nails Tucker Carlson’s ‘Just Asking Questions’ Nonsense

Despite the fact that Southwest Airlines has repeatedly denied that its recent mass flight cancelation was due to President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate, “that hasn’t stopped some on the right from spreading the baseless claim anyway,” Seth Meyers told viewers Wednesday night.

Leading the charge, of course, has been Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who pushed that conspiracy theory hard on his show Monday night. But he then went even further, blaming Amtrak train route cancelations on the mandates as well. “Were these also protests against the Biden shot mandates?” he wondered aloud. “We can’t say for certain. It certainly wouldn’t surprise us.”

“You can’t say for certain?!” the Late Night host shot back. “Well then please, by all means, put it on television. We all know that’s how journalism works.” He then imagined the famous Woodward and Bernstein headline, “Did Nixon Do Watergate? Seems Like the Kind of Thing He’d Do! But Who Knows?”

“I’ll never tire of Tucker’s ‘just asking questions’ routine,” Meyers continued, breaking out his Carlson impression to share some other air travel-related queries that the Fox host might ask his viewers.

Later, noting that Southwest’s pilots union president debunked the claims on Fox News itself, Meyers asked, “Do you guys even watch your own network? That’s like if I came out here and said, ‘Chicago doesn’t have fires!’ Or if I said, ‘In the criminal justice system, the people aren’t represented by two separate but equally important groups.”

On top of all that, Meyers said it’s “especially rich for Fox hosts to applaud employees standing up against vaccine or testing requirements when their own company has much stricter requirements.”

