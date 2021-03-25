Seth Meyers Slams Sean Hannity’s ‘Sociopathic’ Response to Gun Violence

“As we slowly emerge from the grip of one deadly plague that has ravaged the country for the past year, the coronavirus, we’re once again being confronted with yet another deadly plague that has haunted this country for decades: the plague of gun violence,” Seth Meyers said Wednesday night. “And in both cases, there has been a small minority of sociopaths with outsized power in our politics who stand in the way whenever the rest of us try to do something about it.”

In the case of gun violence and the two large scale mass shootings that occurred in Atlanta and Boulder over the past week, the Late Night host was talking about the Republican Party, the NRA, and especially Fox News.

“In fact, on Monday Fox News barely covered the horrific Boulder shootings in primetime,” Meyers noted before playing the bizarre clip of Sean Hannity briefly telling his audience that it happened before quickly pivoting to President Joe Biden’s Air Force One fall. “Sean, no one’s happier than I am that after a president who fell upward his whole life metaphorically, we ended up with one who somehow did it literally, three times.”

“But my god, get your priorities straight,” he continued, mocking Hannity for ignoring both the shootings and the pandemic to focus on a president tripping up the stairs. “How’s that going to go over with your sponsors?” Meyers asked. “Aren’t most of them stair lift companies?”

When Hannity did finally cover the shootings the following night, it was no more than an excuse to “attack Democrats for supposedly rushing to, you know, do something about it.”

“You guys repeat the same bullshit line every time we go through this awful ritual,” Meyers said of Hannity and his guest, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). “That gun safety advocates are somehow rushing to politicize it.” As the host put it, “The people who suddenly decry politics when a shooting happens are the same people who put guns in their political ads or proudly display guns in the background during political events like they’re Zooming in from a remote hideout in the woods during a zombie apocalypse.”

Referring specifically to the elaborate gun displays behind Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Donald Trump Jr., Meyers exclaimed, “That’s insane! I don’t care how you feel about guns, casually showing off a bunch of killing machines like this is demented.”

